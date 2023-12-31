en English
Nigeria

Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, a unique sporting event has garnered the attention of 100 spectators—a ram fighting tournament. A total of 70 rams, divided by weight, are thrust into a heated contest of dominance. Unlike their counterparts in the wild, these battles are not to the death, with owners asserting that injuries are rare. The tournament, compared by participants to boxing, showcases the raw power and tenacity of these animals, despite growing concerns about their welfare.

A Hobby Turned Spectacle

The ram owners, who primarily participate as a hobby, have transformed this pastime into a captivating event. The rams, just like professional boxers, are split into weight categories and encouraged to assert dominance as they would naturally. The animals are even given names akin to racehorses, adding an element of personalization to the contest. However, as the stakes rise, so does the intensity of the fights. In matches where betting is involved, rams are allowed a higher number of ‘blows’.

Olalekan Ogunlaja, a ram farmer with over 20 years of experience in the field, asserts that the animals are well cared for. He maintains that any signs of bloodshed during a match lead to its immediate cessation. Balancing the thrill of the sport with the well-being of the animals is a delicate act, but one that Ogunlaja insists is manageable.

The Clash over Animal Welfare

Despite the enjoyment derived by some spectators, the sport has met with stern opposition from animal rights activists. They condemn ram fighting, pointing out potential brain damage to the animals and neglectful conditions such as being left without food or shade. Campaigner Kizito Nwogu has been particularly vocal, calling for a government ban on ram fighting. He criticizes the lack of concern for the animal’s welfare, lamenting the prioritization of financial gain over the well-being of the rams.

Nigeria Sports
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

