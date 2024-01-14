en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round

At the Melbourne Park, the Australian Open’s Women’s Singles First Round has seen a thrilling showcase of talent and perseverance. Russian tennis star Kamilla Rakhimova triumphed over American Emina Bektas, securing a straight-set victory with a score of 6-4, 6-4. In another notable match, Canada’s 32nd seed, Leylah Annie Fernandez, outplayed Sara Bejlek from the Czech Republic with a scoreline of 7-6 (5), 6-2. These results are part of the ongoing high-stakes tennis tournament featuring an outdoor hardcourt surface and a stunning prize purse of AUD 39,264,000.

First Round Triumphs

Emerging victorious in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament is a feat of its own. For Kamilla Rakhimova and Leylah Annie Fernandez, their wins are a testament to their dedication, rigorous training, and unwavering ambition. Rakhimova’s straight-set victory speaks volumes about her prowess on the hardcourt, while Fernandez, the 32nd seed, showcased the might of her game.

Highlights from the Australian Open

Aside from the women’s singles matches, the Australian Open has been buzzing with action. Novak Djokovic, a top attraction, played his first round match. The tournament also boasts a robust representation from Australia, with 21 Australians featuring in the singles draws, including the nation’s top hope, Alex de Minaur. De Minaur has been spotted training with Stan Wawrinka, and his fighting spirit was praised by tennis icon Andre Agassi. The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Czech Jiri Lehecka claimed the Adelaide International titles, adding to the excitement of the tournament.

The Road Ahead

With the first round concluded, the stage is set for the upcoming matches. The victories of Rakhimova and Fernandez have paved the way for more intense face-offs. As the Australian Open progresses, tennis enthusiasts worldwide will be watching closely, rooting for their favorites, and witnessing the unfolding drama and triumphs on the hardcourt.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
19 seconds ago
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
A unique fundraising initiative is set to take place at the Cameo Cinema in Belgrave and the Lorne Theatre, featuring a special screening of the film ‘Force of Nature’. The film, an adaptation of the second book by acclaimed Australian author Jane Harper, is notable for its portrayal of Victorian emergency services, underlining their critical
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
11 mins ago
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
15 mins ago
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of 'Flowers' and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
55 seconds ago
Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of 'Flowers' and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Jacob Elordi: From a Los Angeles Restaurant to Playing Elvis Presley
1 min ago
Jacob Elordi: From a Los Angeles Restaurant to Playing Elvis Presley
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
11 mins ago
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
18 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over George Mason Patriots in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
46 seconds
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
46 seconds
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
55 seconds
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
56 seconds
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
1 min
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
1 min
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
1 min
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
1 min
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app