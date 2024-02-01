Rajat Patidar: From Ranji Struggles to IPL Success

In the early months of 2020, Madhya Pradesh cricketers Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar faced a daunting period in their cricketing careers, having underperformed in the Ranji Trophy season. Unlike others who might buckle under the weight of such disappointment, Patidar showcased remarkable resilience. He openly expressed his readiness to play cricket at any level, a testament to his unwavering dedication to the sport.

A Potential Batting Prodigy from Madhya Pradesh

Patidar, a top-order batsman, has long been perceived as a potential cricketing sensation from Madhya Pradesh. Despite the state's rich cricket history, it has not produced a frontline Indian Test batter since its inception in 1950. Amay Khurasiya, a former Indian cricketer and Patidar's mentor, praised his pupil's unyielding focus on honing his technique and psychological game, even during challenging times.

Resurgence on the Cricket Field

Patidar's batting average witnessed a significant surge in the years following the pandemic, almost doubling in first-class cricket. This turnaround can, in part, be credited to his notable performance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Patidar amassed 333 runs in just 8 games. The confidence garnered from his IPL stint spilled over to the subsequent Ranji Trophy season, where he emerged as the second-highest run-scorer. His contributions were instrumental in Madhya Pradesh clinching their maiden championship.

A Long and Determined Journey

The pathway to a potential Test call-up for Patidar has been a lengthy one, underscored by a deep-seated commitment to cricket that began when he was just 7 years old. His coach, Ramkumar Atre, shed light on the periods of self-doubt that punctuated Patidar's career, during which he even ventured into bowling and wicketkeeping. The evolution of Patidar's career, from a struggling Ranji Trophy player to a successful IPL performer, is a testament to his adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity.