NBA

Rajakovic’s Rant, Thunder’s Triumph, and Warriors’ Woes: This Week in NBA

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
This week, the National Basketball Association (NBA) once again proved that it is as much a theater of human emotions and raw passion as it is a platform for the sport. The week was a roller coaster of emotions, with the protagonists being the players, coaches, and fans alike, all intertwined in a narrative of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.

Rajakovic’s Referee Rant: A New NBA Parody Star

One of the most notable incidents of the week was a rant against referees by Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic. The fiery criticism, which resulted in a $25,000 fine, sparked a wave of social media reactions, transforming the coach into a viral sensation overnight. The controversy stemmed from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Rajakovic accused the referees of bias for their lack of foul calls for star player Scottie Barnes. The Raptors’ frustration was evident, as they received only two free throws in the fourth quarter compared to the Lakers’ 23.

Popovich’s Candid Pregame Comment and Thunder’s Historic Victory

Meanwhile, Gregg Popovich, the seasoned Spurs coach, made headlines with his candid pregame comment about the Spurs’ inability to halt the Cavs’ passing game. On the other end of the spectrum, the Oklahoma City Thunder marked a glorious spot in history with a 62-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, showing that the spirit of competition is still alive and well.

Warriors’ Woes and The Online Roasting of Green and Thompson

However, not all teams had a week to remember. The Golden State Warriors faced criticism from their own fans after a crushing 36-point loss. This defeat led to a wave of online roasting targeting stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, proving that even the giants of the game are not immune to criticism.

Smart’s Tough Year and Jokic’s Incredible Performance

Marcus Smart’s tough year, marked by a finger injury and a trade from a top team to one with slim playoff chances, was another highlight. In contrast, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic put on a spectacular performance, managing 16 assists and five blocks in a game with only three shots, proving once again why he’s seen as a titan of the sport.

Bucks’ Social Media Team: Masters of Subtle Trolling

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks’ social media team earned praise for its witty and clever responses to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s critical comments and playful exchanges with the Utah Jazz’s account. The banter culminated in a well-earned victory over the Boston Celtics and a jab at Charles Barkley’s take on the game, asserting that the NBA is as much a game of minds as it is of athletic prowess.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

