Raith Rovers’ Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin

In the face of recent adversities, Raith Rovers’ winger Josh Mullin stands stalwart, asserting the team’s undaunted spirit despite a noticeable dip in their Championship performance. An unexpected 2-1 home defeat to Queen’s Park marked an end to Raith Rovers’ invincibility at Stark’s Park, a fortress that hadn’t seen a defeat since April of the previous year.

Unanticipated Defeat

The match started promisingly for Raith, with an early lead established by a well-placed header from Jack Hamilton. However, the tide turned as Queen’s Park clawed their way back into the game. Cameron Bruce’s dazzling goal, followed by a definitive header by debutant Sean Welsh, put the visitors ahead. This defeat is not an isolated incident but a part of a broader trend of underperformance. Raith Rovers have savored victory only once in their last five matches.

Confidence Intact

Despite the recent slump and the amplified expectations after a brief stint at the top of the table, Mullin insists that the team is not succumbing to pressure. He expresses faith in the squad’s experience and capabilities, emphasizing that their confidence remains intact. Raith Rovers, now second in the Championship on goal difference, are gazing ahead to an upcoming Scottish Cup match against Livingston.

Battle-Ready for Livingston

Mullin harks back to the team’s past successes in cup competitions as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. He acknowledges that while Livingston is grappling with its own struggles in the Premiership, they still command respect. Mullin underscores the team’s readiness to bounce back and clinch another win to regain their stride in the Championship.