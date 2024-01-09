en English
Sports

Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
At the heart of the Sony Open week, the plight of Korn Ferry Tour graduates and Q-School achievers has taken center stage. Less than half of the 30 Korn Ferry Tour graduates, and notably, none of the five Q-School graduates, found themselves on the initial roster for the event. Their rankings didn’t provide them a berth, leading several players to seek their chance through the Monday qualifier at Kapolei Golf Course, near Honolulu.

The Rainfall Challenge

However, an unexpected adversary in the form of heavy rainfall began to upend their efforts. The downpour, which started on Monday afternoon, was forecasted to persist until midday Tuesday. After only 36 players managed to submit complete scorecards, the play was suspended. Leading the pack at that point was Martin Trainer, standing tall at 6 under par, with three others hot on his heels, tied at 5 under par.

Withdrawals Amid the Deluge

The inclement weather led to an unfortunate string of withdrawals. At least 13 players chose to bow out from the qualifier, including one who, in the absence of hearing the suspension horn, hit a drive into the water, prompting his withdrawal. Honolulu was under a severe flood watch, which escalated into a flash flood warning as the storm showed no mercy, depositing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall per hour. The deluge caused not only severe flooding on the course but also instigated a palm tree to collapse near a green.

Uncertain Future

If the qualifier fails to reach completion by Wednesday night, the four coveted spots for the Sony Open will be handed over to the next available players on the alternate list. The current alternates, Norman Xiong, Nicholas Lindheim, Joe Highsmith, and Patrick Fishburn, wait in anticipation. The unfortunate circumstances have left these players, along with many others, grappling with uncertainty surrounding their schedules and earnings.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

