Sports

Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match

In an unforeseen turn of events, the much-anticipated cinch Premiership match between Dundee and St Johnstone has been postponed. The match, which was slated to take place at Dens Park at 3pm, fell victim to the whims of nature as recent rainfall rendered the pitch unplayable.

A Soggy Turn of Events

Following continuous downpours, a pitch inspection was conducted at 11am. The resultant waterlogged pitch led to the decision to call off the game, a decision that was confirmed shortly after the inspection. The condition of the pitch, steeped in rainwater, was deemed unfit for a match of this caliber.

Dundee FC Announces Postponement

Dundee FC, the home team, officially announced the postponement of the game. In their statement, they clarified that the adverse weather conditions had created a scenario where the pitch was simply unplayable. The safety and performance of the players, they noted, were of paramount importance and could not be compromised.

New Match Date Pending

While the postponement of the match might have disappointed fans, both clubs are currently in talks to decide on a new date for the match. The announcement of this new date is eagerly anticipated and will be shared with the public as soon as it is finalized.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

