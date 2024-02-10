Rainbow Wahine Track and Field Team Shines at Husky Classic

In a dazzling display of athletic prowess, the University of Hawaii's Rainbow Wahine track and field team made an indelible mark at the Husky Classic in Seattle. Six of their athletes etched their names into the top 10 program history, redefining the limits of speed, agility, and strength.

Alyssa Mae Antolin: The 200m Dash Champion

Leading the charge was Alyssa Mae Antolin, who claimed victory in the 200m dash. Her time of 24.11 seconds not only sealed her first place but also set the bar as the best time in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) this season. This achievement follows her impressive performance at the MPSF Indoor Championships, where she clinched the 60m title.

Izzy Kneeshaw: A Close Second in the 200m Dash

Izzy Kneeshaw wasn't far behind, finishing third in the same event. Her time of 24.67 seconds is now the second-fastest in the program's history, showcasing the depth of talent within the Rainbow Wahine team.

Lilian Turban: Reaching New Heights in High Jump

In the high jump, Lilian Turban soared to new heights. Her winning leap of 6-0.5 is the best mark in the MPSF this season and the second-highest in program history. This accomplishment underscores her consistent performance, having previously secured the top spot in the MPSF Indoor Championships.

Tara Wyllie: Triumph in the Triple Jump

Tara Wyllie's performance in the triple jump was nothing short of spectacular. She finished second with a jump of 12.44m, catapulting her to first place in the MPSF this season. This feat further cements her status as one of the team's standout performers.

Hallee Mohr: Record-Breaking Weight Throw

Hallee Mohr had a day to remember in the weight throw. Her toss of 57 feet, 2 inches, currently ranks as the second-best in UH history and fourth in the MPSF this year. This performance is a testament to her dedication and commitment to breaking records.

Emilie Kirk Langschwager: Setting the Pace in the 3000m

Rounding out the top performers was Emilie Kirk Langschwager in the 3000m. She clocked a time of 9:52.53, securing the fifth-fastest time in UH history and the seventh-quickest in the MPSF this season.

As the dust settles on the first day of the Husky Classic, the University of Hawaii's Rainbow Wahine track and field team can reflect on a job well done. Their collective achievements underscore the team's strength and depth, with six athletes now holding top 10 program history marks. From Alyssa Mae Antolin's victory in the 200m dash to Emilie Kirk Langschwager's impressive run in the 3000m, each performance was a testament to their hard work, dedication, and talent. As the season progresses, these athletes continue to redefine what is possible, pushing the boundaries of their sport and inspiring others along the way.