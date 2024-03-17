Rain or Shine Secures First Victory Over Phoenix in 2024 PBA Cup, Nocum Stars

MANILA -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters celebrated their first win of the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup, overwhelming an undermanned Phoenix squad 100-85 on Sunday afternoon at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. Rookie sensation Adrian Nocum stole the spotlight with a career-high 28 points, alongside Beau Belga's impactful double-double, marking a significant turnaround for the team after a challenging start to the season.

Rain or Shine's game was a tale of two halves, with the team overcoming a first-quarter deficit to dominate the remainder of the match. The second quarter saw them outscoring Phoenix 25-21, thanks to strategic plays and solid team coordination.

Veteran Beau Belga and newcomer Adrian Nocum's performances were pivotal, with Belga contributing 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Nocum dazzling the crowd with his scoring prowess. The Elasto Painters' resilience shone through, maintaining their lead and effectively shutting down Phoenix's attempts at a comeback in the final quarter.

The Phoenix Fuel Masters faced significant challenges, missing key players Jason Perkins, Raul Soyud, and Tyler Tio due to injuries. Despite Ricci Rivero's best efforts, who led the team with 16 points, Phoenix struggled with a low shooting percentage and committed 21 turnovers. These setbacks allowed Rain or Shine to capitalize, translating turnovers into 16 crucial points and securing their victory.