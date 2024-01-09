en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed

On the day of the College Football Playoff national championship, spectators and players alike were greeted with an unexpected shower at NRG Stadium, Houston. A minor leak in the stadium’s roof allowed a steady drizzle of rain to fall on the field just before kickoff. The Michigan and Washington teams, however, seemed unfazed by the weather-induced hiccup, concentrating solely on their warm-up.

A Common Issue with Retractable Roof Stadiums

Despite the surprise, the leak was not significant enough to disrupt the game or draw substantial attention. It’s worth noting that retractable roof stadiums, such as NRG Stadium and Minute Maid Park, often face challenges in creating airtight seals. Consequently, leaks are a common issue during heavy rainfalls. In fact, this situation echoes last year’s championship game at SoFi Stadium, which also battled rain issues despite having a roof.

Weather Concerns Alleviated

Adding to the initial concern, a tornado watch had been issued for Harris County. However, much to the relief of all present, the watch was lifted before the game began. The heavier rain, threatening to overshadow the game, moved south of the stadium. This turn of events alleviated the mounting concerns about the weather affecting the game’s proceedings.

Severe Weather Threats and Preparedness

The severe weather threat in Houston on the day of the game had led to an upgraded threat level. Specific outlooks for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds were issued, along with instructions for how to prepare for and respond to such severe weather events. Additionally, the public was urged to stay informed through severe weather broadcasts and mobile devices, ensuring safety and preparedness during such unpredictable weather conditions.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
11 mins ago
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
Scott Fulton, the recruitment manager for Wests Tigers, has ended his tenure with the club in less than a year following his appointment. The news of his departure was relayed by Shane Richardson, the interim CEO, as part of the club’s ongoing restructuring scheme. This overhaul follows significant changes in the club’s front office, including
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
44 mins ago
Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy
Fire Engulfs Tyreek Hill's Mansion: A Tale of Flames, Football, and Fortitude
51 mins ago
Fire Engulfs Tyreek Hill's Mansion: A Tale of Flames, Football, and Fortitude
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
22 mins ago
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
25 mins ago
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
37 mins ago
Ulster Grand Prix: A Historic Race Mired in Challenges, Won't Return in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
48 seconds
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
58 seconds
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
1 min
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
2 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
4 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
4 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
5 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
5 mins
Rishi Sunak's Dynamic Performance: A Beacon of Optimism Amidst Political Challenges
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
34 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app