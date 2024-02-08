Railway Maintenance Disrupts Wales Fans' Travel for Six Nations Match Against England

Rugby fans from Wales, gearing up for the much-anticipated Six Nations match against England at Twickenham this Saturday, face an unexpected hurdle. Scheduled maintenance work on the railway line between Reading and Bracknell from February 10 to 18 has forced a rethink of travel plans.

Advertisment

Disrupted Routes and Alternative Journeys

The usual route, involving a change at Reading for South Western Railway (SWR) services, is no longer an option. Instead, fans must find their way to London Paddington using Great Western Railway (GWR) or Elizabeth line services, then take the Bakerloo line to Waterloo for SWR services to Twickenham.

Another alternative is to travel from Reading to Basingstoke using GWR or CrossCountry services, and then switch to SWR services to Twickenham.

Advertisment

Navigating the Additional Costs

While these alternative routes come at no extra cost, tickets on Smartcards are not valid on the London Underground. This means fans will need to pay separately for the tube portion of their journey.

A Call for Patience and Planning

Advertisment

Richard Rowland, GWR's operations director, has urged fans to allow ample time for their journeys. With high train traffic expected before the 4.45pm kick-off and after the final whistle, patience and preparation will be key.

Despite the disruption, the spirit of the Six Nations remains undeterred. Fans, armed with new routes and timetables, are ready to navigate the rail network's challenges to witness a thrilling match between age-old rivals.

As the clock ticks down to Saturday, the stage is set for a test of resilience both on and off the pitch. In the face of adversity, the enduring passion of rugby fans continues to burn brightly.