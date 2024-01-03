Raiders Set to Conclude 2023 NFL Season with Historic Match against Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their 126th regular season clash with the Denver Broncos, making this a historical game in the annals of American football. The Raiders have consistently led the all-time series, boasting a record of 71-53-2 since their first game in 1960. The impending match is set to be the final game of the 2023 NFL Regular season, with the Raiders aiming to conclude on a high note.

Defensive Dynamics

When it comes to defensive rankings, the Broncos are currently positioned at the lower end, ranking 30th in total defense, 22nd in passing, a dismal 31st in rushing, and 25th in points allowed. The Raiders, on the other hand, rank a respectable 18th in total defense, although their passing and rushing rankings show room for improvement.

Players to Watch

Several key players from both teams have made their mark in past encounters. For the Raiders, defensive back Nate Hobbs and star defensive end Maxx Crosby have consistently delivered notable performances against the Broncos. Hobbs led the team in tackles in their last encounter, while Crosby has consistently played well against the Broncos throughout his career. From the Broncos’ side, linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Patrick Surtain II have been significant contributors in their games against the Raiders.

Rookie Impact and Game Predictions

Raiders’ rookie Jakorian Bennett made a strong debut in his NFL career during the previous game against the Broncos. As the Raiders prepare to face their familiar foes once again, Bennett’s performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. With the home advantage and a history of success against the Broncos, the Raiders are poised to extend their lead in the all-time series and wrap up the season on a positive note.