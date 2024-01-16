Rahman Hekmat: The First Afghan-Origin Cricketer to Represent New Zealand

In a historical move, 18-year-old Rahman Hekmat, marks a significant milestone in cricket by becoming the first player of Afghan origin to represent New Zealand on the international stage. Born in Peshawar, Pakistan and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, Hekmat's journey to this moment is as inspiring as it is unique.

The Journey of a Young Cricketer

It all began when Rahman was just 11 years old. His parents, who had migrated from Afghanistan in search of better opportunities, noticed their son's natural talent for leg-spin bowling. His father, an engineer and an umpire, and his mother, a school worker, became his pillars of support. As an ardent cricket fan himself, Hekmat's father recognized the young boy's aptitude for the sport, reminiscent of cricketing legend Shane Warne. Encouraged by his family and coaches, Rahman honed his leg-spin bowling skills, drawing inspiration from notable cricketers such as Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, and Adil Rashid.

At the Forefront of History

Rahman Hekmat's unwavering dedication to cricket and the consistent support from his family led to a rapid ascent in his career. He made his debut as part of the New Zealand U-19 team, playing against the West Indies U-19s in a warm-up match for the U-19 World Cup 2024. Despite not having the chance to exhibit his skills in the first match, Rahman remains optimistic about making an impact in the upcoming games.

A Future Bright with Promise

Not only does Rahman Hekmat look forward to showcasing his talent in future matches, but he also has high hopes of gaining opportunities in T20 franchises through standout performances. His idols, Shane Warne and Rashid Khan, continue to inspire him both on and off the field. His ultimate aspiration is to improve his skills in both bowling and batting, with a particular interest in emulating Rashid Khan's hard-hitting batting style. The young cricketer's passion for the game, coupled with the encouragement from his family and senior New Zealand players like Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi, has played a pivotal role in his journey thus far. As Rahman steps onto the international cricket stage, he carries with him the dreams and aspirations of every young cricketer around the world.