Rahm and Meronk Lead LIV Golf Jeddah; Kim Struggles in Long-Awaited Return

Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk took the spotlight with their shared lead in the opening round of the LIV Golf Jeddah event, showcasing an impressive eight-under-par 62 each. Meanwhile, Anthony Kim's anticipated return to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus ended in a struggle, marking a six-over-par 76 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Rahm's Remarkable Round

Despite it being his first competitive round at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jon Rahm immediately found his groove, delivering a bogey-free performance. His success on the course adds to his track record of strong starts in tournaments, often thriving on unfamiliar grounds. Rahm's skilled driving and ability to position himself for opportunities underscored his round, leading him to comment on the straightforwardness and non-trickiness of the course. His performance not only showcased his adaptability but also set a high bar for the competition.

Meronk's Mastery

Adrian Meronk, familiar with the challenges of the Royal Greens, leveraged his previous experience and affinity for the course's layout. His strategy to be 'friendly with the wind' paid off, allowing him to secure a mix of seven birdies, an eagle, and minimal errors. Meronk attributed much of his success to his putting game, which enabled him to capitalize on the good chances he created. His satisfaction with the day's performance was evident, highlighting his contentment with both the course and his gameplay.

Kim's Comeback Hurdles

Anthony Kim's return to the professional golf scene was met with personal disappointment, as he navigated a challenging round filled with unforced errors, particularly with his iron game. Kim's expectations of at least playing around par were dashed by his performance, leaving him in last place after the first round. However, he remains optimistic, viewing this as a building opportunity and looking forward to the coming days with hopes of improvement.

The first round of the LIV Golf Jeddah not only brought remarkable performances from Rahm and Meronk but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of golf, where experience can both aid and challenge players. As the event progresses, the leaderboard dynamics may shift, offering Rahm, Meronk, and others a continued opportunity for dominance, while Kim seeks redemption in the rounds to come.