en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Rafiu Durosinmi’s Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Rafiu Durosinmi’s Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly

In an unexpected turn of events, the planned transfer of Nigerian striker, Rafiu Durosinmi, to Eintracht Frankfurt has been called off due to a medical complication uncovered during his health checkup. The abnormality was not linked to the knee ligament injury Durosinmi suffered in October. The German club had earmarked Durosinmi as a potential successor for Randal Kolo Muani, who had shifted to Paris Saint Germain last summer.

A Rising Star’s Journey Halted

Durosinmi, a towering presence on the field at 1.92 meters, is celebrated for his aerial prowess, physical strength, and speed. The Nigerian striker had been showcasing impressive performances for his Czech team before his unfortunate injury. Despite the setback, he had managed to capture the attention of Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt, which led to the proposed transfer. The details of the deal, disclosed by the German publication Bild, indicated that the 20-year-old was on the brink of signing a contract with Frankfurt that would extend till 2028, with a transfer fee of €9m.

Deal Breaker: The Medical Examination

The transfer process hit a major roadblock when an abnormality was discovered during Durosinmi’s medical examination. This unexpected finding led the Bundesliga team to withdraw from the €9m agreement, which had been intended to secure Durosinmi’s services until 2028. The finding was not associated with the knee injury he had been recuperating from. The cancellation of the deal marks a significant disappointment for Durosinmi, who had been looking forward to a chance to prove himself in the Bundesliga.

What Next for Eintracht Frankfurt?

With the transfer deal now off the table, Eintracht Frankfurt is expected to start scouting for a replacement before the closure of the current transfer window. The German club’s search for a new striker underlines the importance of Randal Kolo Muani’s role in the team and the void his departure to Paris Saint Germain has left. As for Durosinmi, the dream of playing in the Bundesliga has been deferred, but not denied.

0
Germany Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
15 mins ago
Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers
In the wake of increased demand for haulm toppers and the ban on key chemical desiccants, Grimme, a pioneer in root crop machinery, has announced a major overhaul of its haulm topper line with the launch of the Toppa series. The German-based company has moved production from the British-built KS600 three-bed hydraulic folding version, first
Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers
Deutz Acquires Rolls Royce Power Systems' Off-Highway Engine Division
2 hours ago
Deutz Acquires Rolls Royce Power Systems' Off-Highway Engine Division
Phillips London to Host Major Art Sale Featuring Warhol, Chagall, Banksy, and More
4 hours ago
Phillips London to Host Major Art Sale Featuring Warhol, Chagall, Banksy, and More
Germany Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Depart Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
38 mins ago
Germany Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Depart Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 hours ago
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
International Custody Dispute: A Legal Stalemate between Germany and Denmark
2 hours ago
International Custody Dispute: A Legal Stalemate between Germany and Denmark
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
49 seconds
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
51 seconds
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
53 seconds
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
1 min
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
1 min
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
1 min
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
2 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
3 mins
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app