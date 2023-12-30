en English
Australia

Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:15 am EST
Rafael Nadal Returns to Court with Marc Lopez at Brisbane International Doubles Event

In a captivating turn of events, tennis legend Rafael Nadal seizes the moment to make his long-awaited return to professional tennis. He is poised to play in the doubles event at the 2024 Brisbane International, partnering up with his former coach and top-ranked doubles player, Marc Lopez. This marks Nadal’s first doubles appearance since his memorable partnership with Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Return to Doubles: A Strategic Play

Nadal, currently ranked No. 670 due to a year-long injury hiatus, views this return not only as a personal victory but also as an opportunity to shake off the rust before his singles campaign at the 2024 Australian Open. The duo will face the Australian team of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in the first round, a match that could lead them to a showdown with fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Hugo Nys. The strategy behind this decision is to provide Nadal with ample match practice, allowing him to enter his first singles match less rusty.

A Golden Partnership Rekindled

Nadal and Lopez are not strangers to victory together. The pair won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and their decision to reunite on the court has sparked anticipation among tennis fans worldwide. Lopez, who has been out of play since the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open, will also be making a noteworthy return. This partnership signifies more than a comeback; it’s a testament to their enduring friendship and shared passion for the game.

Looking Forward: The Brisbane International Doubles Event

As the Brisbane International doubles event approaches, other notable participants include world No. 1 Andy Murray, Holger Rune, top seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, and Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler. Amid the excitement, there’s also speculation about Nadal possibly teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Olympic Games. As we usher in a new year of tennis on December 31, this event promises to showcase camaraderie, competition, and a compelling narrative of resilience.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

