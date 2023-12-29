en English
Sports

Rafael Nadal Gears Up for Australian Open Comeback After Injury Hiatus

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:38 pm EST
Rafael Nadal Gears Up for Australian Open Comeback After Injury Hiatus

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, is mounting a highly anticipated comeback at the Australian Open, after a hip injury had him benched for the entire 2023 season. His return to the competitive tennis landscape is being warmly greeted, not only by fans but also by fellow players, including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, who are confident in Nadal’s ability to reach his peak form.

Nadal’s Recovery and Training

Despite facing one of the most challenging periods of his career, Nadal has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his return. His training sessions, as reported by Alcaraz, reveal a player at ‘100 percent’. However, Nadal’s comeback isn’t without its concerns. His coach, Carlos Moya, has voiced worries about how Nadal’s body will cope with the rigours of Grand Slam tennis, a legitimate concern considering his recent injury history.

A Significant Test at the Australian Open

The Australian Open, where Nadal has previously clinched two titles, is set to be a critical test of his resilience and competitive spirit. Currently ranked 670th in the world, Nadal will be utilizing the protected ranking rule to enter the Australian Open unseeded. This could potentially pit him against his long-time rival, Djokovic, in the early rounds—a thrilling prospect for tennis fans worldwide.

Approaching the Twilight of His Career

At 37, Nadal is expected to retire in 2024. But, it’s evident that he isn’t planning on fading quietly into the sunset. His intention is to continue battling for titles, a sentiment echoed by Djokovic, who acknowledges Nadal as a formidable competitor and a legend of the sport. The upcoming Australian Open and the 2024 ATP tour promise to be electrifying as Nadal, ever the champion, gears up for his final hoorah on the professional tennis circuit.

Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

