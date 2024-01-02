en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler

In a triumphant return to tennis, Rafael Nadal dominated the court with a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International. This marked the Spanish tennis star’s first singles match following a nearly year-long hiatus due to a career-threatening hip injury.

Triumphant Return

Nadal’s victory over Thiem not only marked his return to the international tennis scene but also signified his 1,069th tour-level victory, catapulting him to fourth place on the all-time men’s list and surpassing Ivan Lendl. The former world number one showed no signs of rust as he played with precision, making just a handful of unforced errors while delivering stunning forehand winners. Nadal’s return to singles action marks an emotional milestone for him after enduring a challenging year filled with injuries.

Ahead in the Game

Despite the lengthy layoff, Nadal’s performance was nothing short of stellar, losing only six points on serve throughout the match. The victory was a testament to his resilience and determination, as he looked in superb touch with a clinical victory over Thiem. Following the match, Nadal expressed his gratitude for the support of the crowd, which filled the Pat Rafter Arena, and the emotional significance of his return to the court.

Anticipated Encounter

On the other side of the court, Australian player Jason Kubler progressed to the next round after his opponent, eighth seed Aslan Karatsev, withdrew from their match due to an injury. This sets up an exciting prospect of a match between Kubler and Nadal, sparking anticipation for their upcoming encounter.

As Nadal prepares for the upcoming Australian Open, set to commence on January 14th in Melbourne, he remains far from considering himself at his peak, suggesting there’s more to come from the Spaniard. With the Australian Open just around the corner, Nadal’s triumphant return has set the stage for an exciting season of tennis.

0
Australia Spain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Citizen Killed in Gaza While Serving Israel Defence Forces

By Salman Khan

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Accidentally Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Revisiting the Death of Helen Bird: A Tale of Mystery and Accusation

By Geeta Pillai

Year in Review: Tragedy and Triumph in the Great Southern Region

By Geeta Pillai

A Tale of Hope: RSPCA Inspector's Challenging Rescue Mission ...
@Australia · 51 mins
A Tale of Hope: RSPCA Inspector's Challenging Rescue Mission ...
heart comment 0
Year in Review: Major Cases and Legal Developments in the Goldfields Region

By Geeta Pillai

Year in Review: Major Cases and Legal Developments in the Goldfields Region
Esperance Ushers in 2024: A Celebration of Resilience and Joy

By Geeta Pillai

Esperance Ushers in 2024: A Celebration of Resilience and Joy
CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes

By Geeta Pillai

CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet Marks a Decade of Successful Weight Loss Outcomes
Mildura Gears Up for Inaugural Riverfront Marathon

By Salman Khan

Mildura Gears Up for Inaugural Riverfront Marathon
Latest Headlines
World News
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
40 seconds
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
1 min
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
1 min
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
1 min
Matt O'Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
2 mins
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
2 mins
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
2 mins
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
2 mins
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
3 mins
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app