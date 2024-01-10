en English
Sports

Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
In a remarkable fusion of Swiss precision and Spanish tenacity, Richard Mille, the renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker, unveils its latest masterpiece, the RM 35-03, in a groundbreaking collaboration with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. This release comes despite a minor muscle tear temporarily halting Nadal’s pursuit of Grand Slam glory.

Unveiling the RM 35-03: A Technological Marvel

The RM 35-03, a product of three years of meticulous development, introduces a unique winding mechanism, the ‘butterfly rotor.’ This innovation operates through dual weights that fine-tune the mechanism’s center of gravity and torque, optimizing winding. In addition, the watch incorporates a ‘sport mode’ specifically crafted for athletes.

A Partnership Bound by Time

The Nadal-Richard Mille alliance is rooted in shared dedication to excellence and precision. While their official partnership dates back to 2010 with the launch of the RM 027, the lightest tourbillon watch of its time, their camaraderie traces back unofficially to 2008.

Experiencing the RM 35-03’s Sport Mode

The watch’s sport mode, fondly dubbed ‘Baby Nadal,’ enables wearers to adapt the winding mechanism to their physical activity. With a simple press of a button located at 7 o’clock, additional winding can be paused, offering a unique blend of functionality and elegance.

Variants and Specifications

The RM 35-03 comes in three distinct versions: Carbon TPT (all-black), blue and white Quartz TPT, and a combination of Carbon TPT with white Quartz TPT. Each model boasts a 55-hour power reserve, dimensions of 43.15mm width, 13.15mm thickness, 49.95mm lug-to-lug, and water resistance up to 50 meters.

Reflecting the luxury and innovation encapsulated in this timepiece, the RM 35-03 commands a price tag of $238,000, similar to high-end sports cars. With its groundbreaking features and sleek design, the RM 35-03 sets a new benchmark in the realm of luxury sports watches.

Sports Switzerland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

