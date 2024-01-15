Raegan Beers: A Rising Star in Women's Basketball Named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Emerging as a beacon of talent in the realm of women's basketball, Raegan Beers, a sophomore forward for Oregon State, has been crowned the Pac-12 player of the week following her extraordinary performances against Arizona and Arizona State. This recognition makes her the first Oregon State player to receive this honor since February 2021, adding a new feather to the Beavers' cap.

Breaking Records and Taking Names

Beers' statistics from the recent games are nothing short of exceptional. With a cumulative 47 points and 35 rebounds across both games, she played a pivotal role in leading the Beavers to victory. Her 20-point, 20-rebound performance against Arizona alone placed her as the fourth player in the program's history to achieve a coveted 20-20 game. Beers was particularly influential in the double overtime win, playing for an intense 42 minutes and contributing nine points during the nerve-wracking overtime periods.

Continuing the Winning Streak

Beers sustained her robust performance in the subsequent game against Arizona State, adding 27 points and 15 rebounds to her tally. Her shooting was marked by efficiency, with 17 successful shots out of 27 attempts and 13 successful free throws out of 22. Currently, Beers stands as the leading scorer for Oregon State, boasting an average of 19.5 points per game. Her average of 11.9 rebounds per game places her third highest in the nation, reflecting her consistent and influential presence on the court.

A Rising Star on the Court

Additionally, Beers has achieved 11 double-doubles in 16 games, which ties her for fifth place nationally. This indicates her balanced skillset, as she excels both in scoring and rebounding. These impressive stats, combined with her recent recognition as the Pac-12 player of the week, suggest that Raegan Beers is not just a player to watch, but a rising star in women's basketball.