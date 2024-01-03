Racing Team Revamps for 2024 Season: A Shift from Ford to Toyota

In a significant development, the racing team led by driver Tyler Reif and owner Souza is revving up for an eventful 2024 season. The team is set to transition from Ford to Toyota, with Reif behind the wheel of the No. 13 Toyota. The new crew chief, Michael Munoz, will be stepping in, adding a fresh dynamic to the team’s operations. Central Coast Cabinets, owned by Souza, will be the primary sponsor, further consolidating the team’s resources.

Reif’s Impressive Track Record

Reif, who joined the team in the middle of the 2023 season, has already made his mark with impressive results, securing one win, five top-five finishes, seven top tens, and two poles. His talent as a driver, coupled with his ability to blend seamlessly with the team’s dynamics, has galvanized the team’s championship prospects. Despite the current absence of manufacturer support, Souza is actively seeking backing from Toyota Racing Development.

Souza’s Continued Involvement

Souza, not new to the racing track, has consistently finished in the top ten over seven seasons. He intends to participate in select races in 2024, including Mid-Ohio and the Illinois dirt track events. While the No. 3 Toyota is set to be a full-time entry, a driver for it has not yet been confirmed. Souza may step in to drive if needed, demonstrating his commitment to the team’s success.

Optimistic Outlook for 2024

The team’s expansion and Reif’s performance have set a positive precedent for the upcoming season. The shift to Toyota and the addition of a new crew chief highlight the team’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach. With their eyes set on the championship, they are aiming to have both cars as top contenders in every race, reflecting the team’s ambition and confidence in their revamped program.