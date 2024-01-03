en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Racing Team Revamps for 2024 Season: A Shift from Ford to Toyota

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Racing Team Revamps for 2024 Season: A Shift from Ford to Toyota

In a significant development, the racing team led by driver Tyler Reif and owner Souza is revving up for an eventful 2024 season. The team is set to transition from Ford to Toyota, with Reif behind the wheel of the No. 13 Toyota. The new crew chief, Michael Munoz, will be stepping in, adding a fresh dynamic to the team’s operations. Central Coast Cabinets, owned by Souza, will be the primary sponsor, further consolidating the team’s resources.

Reif’s Impressive Track Record

Reif, who joined the team in the middle of the 2023 season, has already made his mark with impressive results, securing one win, five top-five finishes, seven top tens, and two poles. His talent as a driver, coupled with his ability to blend seamlessly with the team’s dynamics, has galvanized the team’s championship prospects. Despite the current absence of manufacturer support, Souza is actively seeking backing from Toyota Racing Development.

Souza’s Continued Involvement

Souza, not new to the racing track, has consistently finished in the top ten over seven seasons. He intends to participate in select races in 2024, including Mid-Ohio and the Illinois dirt track events. While the No. 3 Toyota is set to be a full-time entry, a driver for it has not yet been confirmed. Souza may step in to drive if needed, demonstrating his commitment to the team’s success.

Optimistic Outlook for 2024

The team’s expansion and Reif’s performance have set a positive precedent for the upcoming season. The shift to Toyota and the addition of a new crew chief highlight the team’s adaptability and forward-thinking approach. With their eyes set on the championship, they are aiming to have both cars as top contenders in every race, reflecting the team’s ambition and confidence in their revamped program.

0
Automotive Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 mins ago
Toyota Land Cruiser's U.S. Comeback Amidst Hunt for V8-Powered 'Hidden Gems'
After a hiatus of three years, the Toyota Land Cruiser is revving back to life in the United States with the unveiling of its 2024 model. Amid the buzz around the comeback, a remarkable revelation has left car enthusiasts in a state of intrigue. According to a Toyota spokesperson in conversation with Motor1, two units
Toyota Land Cruiser's U.S. Comeback Amidst Hunt for V8-Powered 'Hidden Gems'
General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike
25 mins ago
General Motors Posts Slight Sales Increase in Q4 2023 Despite UAW Strike
2024 Chevrolet Silverado: Significant Updates and Pricing Changes
32 mins ago
2024 Chevrolet Silverado: Significant Updates and Pricing Changes
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
12 mins ago
Malaysian Automaker Perodua Investigates Complaint of New Car Breaking Down Within Hours
Squad Mobility's Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility
19 mins ago
Squad Mobility's Solar City Micro EV: The Future of Sustainable Urban Mobility
Brierley Hill Police’s Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car and Curbs Motoring Offences
22 mins ago
Brierley Hill Police’s Swift Action Recovers Stolen Car and Curbs Motoring Offences
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
24 seconds
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
28 seconds
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
35 seconds
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
40 seconds
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
1 min
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
1 min
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
2 mins
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
3 mins
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
Brad Keselowski Eyes IMSA for RFK Racing Expansion
3 mins
Brad Keselowski Eyes IMSA for RFK Racing Expansion
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
20 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
21 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
41 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
49 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app