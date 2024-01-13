Racing Dog Yousir Matches 210m Record, Shows Potential for Upcoming Winter Derby

As the winter chill settles in, the racing world is heating up with the meteoric rise of a brindle racing dog, Yousir. The Wolverhampton track reverberated with the echoes of his prowess on a crisp Thursday night, as he matched the 210m record time of 12.34 seconds – a feat previously achieved only by the formidable Crossfield Larry.

Unofficial Record Yet A Noteworthy Performance

While Yousir’s time during the solo trial does not count as an official record, it serves as an undeniable testament to his potential. This performance comes as the dog racing community gears up for the highly anticipated £10,000 Winter Derby, scheduled to flag off on February 3.

Preparations for the Winter Derby

The plan is to steadily amplify Yousir’s trial distances to prime him for the standard 480m race of the esteemed competition. His trainer, Hunt, recognizes Yousir’s early pace and potential, despite the challenges posed by a heavier track and longer distance races at Monmore. Yousir’s racing repertoire includes winning three out of seven races, including the demanding 480m at Newcastle, reinforcing his credentials as a serious contender.

Notable Contenders From The Same Kennel

Yousir shares his kennel with other noteworthy dogs. Hopes Paddington, a previous year’s finalist who secured a third-place finish in the Winter Derby, is on the path of recovery from an injury. Along with Paddington, Antigua Woofwoof and Antigua Eclipse flaunt impressive race records, marking them as potential contenders. Seaview Sydney, another promising racer from the kennel, is being groomed for the upcoming Monmore Puppy Derby in March.

Both Paddington and Woofwoof are testing their mettle in Opens at Monmore, and their performances may well determine their entry into the Winter Derby. As the race draws closer, Yousir’s record-equalling performance has added a new layer of anticipation to an already thrilling event.