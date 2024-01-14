Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record

Maltese athlete Rachela Pace has set a new national indoor record for the triple jump, registering a distance of 13.29 meters at the Spokane Sports Showcase. This remarkable achievement was made while she was studying at Fresno State University in the United States.

Smashing Previous Records

Pace’s jump surpassed the previous national record of 12.62 meters, set by Rebecca Sare in Italy in 2023. This accomplishment not only etches Pace’s name in the annals of Maltese athletic history but also signifies a momentous leap in her career.

Joining Elite Ranks

With this performance, Pace has joined an exclusive club of Fresno State triple jumpers. She is only the third athlete, indoor or outdoor, from this esteemed university to hit a mark of at least 13 meters, proving that her talent transcends national boundaries.

A Bright Future Ahead

Already holding the national U-23 triple jump record, Rachela Pace’s latest achievement further augments her stature in the field. The year 2024 has started on a promising note for the athlete, setting a strong precedent for her forthcoming athletic commitments.