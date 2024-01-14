en English
Malta

Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record

Maltese athlete Rachela Pace has set a new national indoor record for the triple jump, registering a distance of 13.29 meters at the Spokane Sports Showcase. This remarkable achievement was made while she was studying at Fresno State University in the United States.

Smashing Previous Records

Pace’s jump surpassed the previous national record of 12.62 meters, set by Rebecca Sare in Italy in 2023. This accomplishment not only etches Pace’s name in the annals of Maltese athletic history but also signifies a momentous leap in her career.

Joining Elite Ranks

With this performance, Pace has joined an exclusive club of Fresno State triple jumpers. She is only the third athlete, indoor or outdoor, from this esteemed university to hit a mark of at least 13 meters, proving that her talent transcends national boundaries.

A Bright Future Ahead

Already holding the national U-23 triple jump record, Rachela Pace’s latest achievement further augments her stature in the field. The year 2024 has started on a promising note for the athlete, setting a strong precedent for her forthcoming athletic commitments.

0
Malta Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

