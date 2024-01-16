Rachael Rose Ties SoCon Record With Sixth Player of the Week Honor

Rachael Rose, the junior guard from Wofford, has once again etched her name in the annals of Southern Conference Women's Basketball. Rose's exceptional performance during the week of January 9-15 has earned her the title of Player of the Week, a distinction she has now received six times in the current season. This achievement ties her with the SoCon single-season record set by Alex Anderson in the 2007-08 season.

A Record-Breaking Week

Over a span of two games, Rose netted an impressive 59 points, averaging 29.5 points per game. Her shooting accuracy was also noteworthy, boasting an overall field goal percentage of 60.6% and a three-point percentage of 58.3%. Rose's flawless free-throw record was unbroken as she made all 12 of her attempts, further solidifying her position as a leading player.

Contributions Beyond Scoring

Rachael Rose is not just a scorer. In addition to her impressive points tally, she provided 18 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals. Rose either shared or led the conference in multiple statistical categories for the week, including scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, assists, and assist-turnover ratio - with the latter being an impressive 3.67.

Setting New Benchmarks

Rose's week began with a double-double at UNCG, where she scored 26 points and secured 12 rebounds. She then outdid herself against Western Carolina, setting a new career-high with 33 points. This feat made her the first SoCon women's basketball player to surpass 30 points this season. Moreover, Rose extended her record of consecutive games with double-digit scoring to 35.

With a season record of 9-7 and a conference record of 1-1, Wofford is all set to face Furman in their SoCon home opener at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Given her recent form, Rachael Rose will undoubtedly be the player to watch.