Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA’s Richest Race

Notable racehorse Live To Tell is on the path to recovery from a throat infection, and gears up for her autumn racing campaign. The infection had earlier thwarted her chances of participating in significant events like The Pinnacles carnival at Ascot and the spring carnival in Melbourne. Her trainer, Simon Miller, was compelled to withdraw her from these events in September due to the illness.

Recovery and Anticipation

Live To Tell’s recovery progresses satisfactorily, stirring anticipation among racing enthusiasts. The prospect of her participation in the forthcoming races brings a fresh wave of excitement to the racing world.

WA’s Richest Race Beckons

There is a growing buzz in the air as there might be a chance for Live To Tell to compete in the most lucrative race in Western Australia – The Quokka. With a whopping prize money of $5 million, this 1200m race is a significant event in the horse racing calendar of the region.

Generating Interest

Live To Tell’s potential participation in The Quokka is sparking interest among horse racing followers. Her recovery and possible return to the racing field make for a captivating narrative in the sporting world.