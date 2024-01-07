en English
Australia

Racehorse Live To Tell Eyes Comeback, May Compete in WA’s Richest Race

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Notable racehorse Live To Tell is on the path to recovery from a throat infection, and gears up for her autumn racing campaign. The infection had earlier thwarted her chances of participating in significant events like The Pinnacles carnival at Ascot and the spring carnival in Melbourne. Her trainer, Simon Miller, was compelled to withdraw her from these events in September due to the illness.

Recovery and Anticipation

Live To Tell’s recovery progresses satisfactorily, stirring anticipation among racing enthusiasts. The prospect of her participation in the forthcoming races brings a fresh wave of excitement to the racing world.

WA’s Richest Race Beckons

There is a growing buzz in the air as there might be a chance for Live To Tell to compete in the most lucrative race in Western Australia – The Quokka. With a whopping prize money of $5 million, this 1200m race is a significant event in the horse racing calendar of the region.

Generating Interest

Live To Tell’s potential participation in The Quokka is sparking interest among horse racing followers. Her recovery and possible return to the racing field make for a captivating narrative in the sporting world.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

