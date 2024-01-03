Racehorse Hewick Triumphs at King George VI Chase, Set for Local Parade

In a stunning display of strength and speed, the Shark Hanlon-trained racehorse, Hewick, clinched the prestigious King George VI Chase at Kempton. This was not the first laurel for the horse, who has previously graced the winner’s podium at the Galway Plate and the American Grand National. Hewick’s victorious streak continues to awe and inspire, with the latest win cementing his place as a formidable competitor in the racing world.

From Goresbridge to Glory

Bought in Goresbridge, Hewick’s story is one of local triumph. Trained by Shark Hanlon, a native of Paulstown, the horse’s rise to prominence carries a strong local connection. The culmination of this journey will be showcased at Goffs Thyestes Day at Gowran Park, where Hewick will be paraded in front of a large crowd. Scheduled for Thursday, January 25, the event is anticipated to draw substantial attention, given the magnitude of Hewick’s recent victories.

A Race to Remember

The King George VI Chase unfolded dramatically. Shishkin, the crowd’s favorite, stumbled and unseated Nico De Boinville when in front two out. It seemed like the race’s outcome had been decided. However, the swift and determined Hewick broke away from his competitors, crossing the finishing line in a nail-biting 39 seconds from three out. It was a sight to behold as Hewick powered past his rivals, securing the victory for Hanlon’s team.

Cheltenham Gold Cup: The Next Challenge

Hanlon has his sights set on the upcoming Cheltenham Gold Cup. However, he emphasizes that good ground conditions are crucial for Hewick’s performance. The team is hopeful for favorable weather in March, as the horse’s performance heavily relies on the ground conditions. If the odds play out in their favor, Hewick could be on his way to another remarkable victory.