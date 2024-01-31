Racehorse Bentornato Set for Saudi Derby Challenge: A Strategic Shift by Trainer Jose D'Angelo

In a strategic shift, Leon King Stable's Bentornato, a racehorse with a triumphant record and an impressive streak of victories, is slated to compete in the $1.5 million Saudi Derby (G3) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Saudi Arabia on February 24, foregoing his original run at the Swale Stakes at Gulfstream Park on February 3. Trainer Jose D'Angelo considers the one-turn mile of the Saudi Derby as an apt challenge for the horse.

Bentornato's Winning Streak

Bentornato, under the expert guidance of D'Angelo, has enjoyed a highly successful racing career. With wins in four out of five starts, including three stakes races, he has accumulated earnings of $311,830 for the Leon King Stable. His victories comprise the Dr. Fager and Affirmed divisions of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes, the Proud Man Stakes, and a third-place finish in the In Reality division of the same series. These accolades, D'Angelo believes, position Bentornato well for the challenge of the Saudi Derby.

Strategic Decisions in the D'Angelo Stable

In addition to the shift for Bentornato, D'Angelo has indicated a potential change for another horse from his stable. No More Time, initially lined up for the Holy Bull Stakes (G3), may be withdrawn to compete instead at Tampa Bay Downs. This reshuffling underlines D'Angelo's strategic approach, carefully considering the strengths of his horses and the best opportunities for victory.

The shifting strategies within Leon King Stable's and D'Angelo's decisions speak to the dynamic nature of horse racing, highlighting the importance of selecting the right race for each horse. With the Saudi Derby on the horizon, all eyes will be on Bentornato as he attempts to add another victory to his impressive record.