Race to The State: Hawaii's High School Boys Basketball Playoffs

As the high school boys basketball season in Hawaii approaches its climax, every game becomes a fierce battle for state championship qualifications. The stakes have never been higher in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH), where only two of the six Division I teams will make it to the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships. This is despite the fact that five of these teams have been ranked in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 this season.

Teams Scramble for Playoff Positions

Punahou, the regular-season winner, has already secured a spot in the state championships and is watching from the sidelines as its potential opponent is decided through a nail-biting series of playoff games. The contenders? Saint Louis, 'Iolani, Kamehameha, and Mid-Pacific. These teams will lock horns in a four-team tournament, with the victor advancing to play second-seed Maryknoll.

Standout Performances

Punahou, the overwhelming favorite with 14 out of 15 first-place votes, relies on its effective motion offense and the standout performances of players like James Taras and Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas. On the other hand, Saint Louis, the two-time defending state champion, is feeling the heat to perform well in the playoffs. The team is led by All-State Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona.

Other Contenders

Mililani, which leads the OIA West with an undefeated record, will play the winner of the Kalani-Radford game, while Kailua awaits the Campbell-Moanalua winner. The top teams in the rankings are followed by Kahuku, Leilehua, and Kalaheo. Meanwhile, University High has clinched the ILH D-II title and a berth in the state tournament.

The scheduling of the Division I and II state tournaments has been delayed by a week to accommodate the availability of the Blaisdell Arena. The Division I tournament will kick off on February 19, with Division II following suit on February 22.