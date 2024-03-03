Rabia Kabir Shatters National Record, Navy Dominates at 31st National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: In an unprecedented display of precision and skill, Navy's Rabia Kabir set a new national record in the women's 10m Air Pistol event at the 31st National Shooting Championship, held at PN shooting ranges. With a remarkable score of 243.6, Kabir not only clinched the gold medal but also raised the bar for future competitors. The event, which saw participants from various military and civil organizations, ended with the Navy leading the medal tally.

Record-Breaking Performance

Rabia Kabir's performance was the highlight of the day, as she outshot her competitors in the 10m Air Pistol event. Her score of 243.6 not only earned her the gold medal but also set a new benchmark in the national records. Army's Kishmala Talat, with a score of 238.1, and Navy's Rasam Gul, with 212.0, secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively. This event underscored the high level of competition and the exceptional talent present at the championship.

Navy's Dominance in the Medal Tally

By the end of the first day, the Navy had established a significant lead in the medal tally, securing three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. Their closest competitor, the Army, managed to secure one silver and one bronze medal. The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the Sindh team also made it to the scoreboard with one silver and one bronze medal, respectively. The performance of the Navy team was commendable, demonstrating their preparation and skill in various shooting disciplines.

Other Noteworthy Performances

In addition to Rabia Kabir's record-breaking win, the championship saw other remarkable performances. In the women's 50m Prone Rifle event, Navy's Ayesha Javed won gold with a score of 611.4, closely followed by Sara Saleem with 610 points and Army's Bushra with 603.9 points. The team category of the same event saw the Navy taking gold with 1821.7 points, WAPDA securing silver with 1748.9 points, and Sindh taking bronze with 1643.9 points. These results further solidified the Navy's position at the top of the medal table.

The 31st National Shooting Championship in Karachi has not only provided a platform for the country's top shooters to showcase their talent but has also highlighted the growing competitiveness and skill level in Pakistan's shooting sports. With new records being set and medals being won, the event promises to be a stepping stone for many athletes on their path to international glory.