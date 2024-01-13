en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Quinnipiac Triumphs Over Marist in Thrilling Basketball Face-Off

In a recent basketball face-off, Quinnipiac emerged victorious over Marist, securing a decisive win with a final score of 66-55. The game, which unfolded amidst the cheers of a 1,595-strong audience, saw both teams relentlessly battling for supremacy on the court. However, Quinnipiac’s superior performance, marked by higher field goal (FG) and free throw (FT) percentages, eventually tilted the scales in their favor.

Key Players and Game Statistics

Amarri Tice and Matt Balanc were instrumental in Quinnipiac’s victory, contributing significantly to the team’s 3-point score. Tice managed to score 2 out of 6 attempts, while Balanc was successful in 2 out of 7 attempts. Their combined efforts resulted in Quinnipiac making 4 out of a total of 18 attempts from the 3-point line, averaging .222.

The team brought a robust defense to the game, blocking 3 shots and making 6 steals. However, the game was not without its flaws, as Quinnipiac turned over the ball 16 times, with S. Lewis being responsible for the maximum number of turnovers from the team at 7.

Marist’s Performance

Marist, despite their commendable efforts, fell short in the face-off, recording lower FG and FT percentages of .358 and .600 respectively. They made 5 out of 21 attempts at 3-point goals, with a slightly higher average of .238 compared to Quinnipiac. However, they managed to keep their turnovers to a minimum, totaling 11, with Collins contributing 5 of those.

Marist outperformed Quinnipiac in terms of steals, recording a total of 8, led by Collins with 4. Both teams maintained discipline throughout the game, with no technical fouls being recorded.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, Marist remains undeterred and is all set to host Rider in their next game. On the other hand, Quinnipiac, riding high on their recent victory, will be up against Siena. As both teams prepare for their upcoming challenges, fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling performances on the court.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
23 seconds ago
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
In an exhilarating college basketball matchup, South Florida triumphed over Rice, concluding the game with a final score of 81-73. The match was characterized by an outstanding performance from South Florida’s Kasean Pryor, who spearheaded his team with a total of 29 points. Pryor demonstrated an excellent command of the free-throw line, successfully landing 15
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
Akron Triumphs Over Buffalo in Thrilling Basketball Match
43 seconds ago
Akron Triumphs Over Buffalo in Thrilling Basketball Match
Rider University Outplays Manhattan College in Thrilling Basketball Game
43 seconds ago
Rider University Outplays Manhattan College in Thrilling Basketball Game
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
23 seconds ago
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
33 seconds ago
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Impressive Victories and Game Postponements Dominate High School Basketball Games
36 seconds ago
Impressive Victories and Game Postponements Dominate High School Basketball Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
23 seconds
Nail-Biting Victory: South Florida Triumphs Over Rice in College Basketball
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
23 seconds
Stetson University Dominates Queens University in College Basketball Matchup
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
33 seconds
Zips Triumph Over Bulls in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Impressive Victories and Game Postponements Dominate High School Basketball Games
36 seconds
Impressive Victories and Game Postponements Dominate High School Basketball Games
Akron Triumphs Over Buffalo in Thrilling Basketball Match
43 seconds
Akron Triumphs Over Buffalo in Thrilling Basketball Match
Rider University Outplays Manhattan College in Thrilling Basketball Game
43 seconds
Rider University Outplays Manhattan College in Thrilling Basketball Game
Indiana Outpaces Minnesota in Competitive College Basketball Match
1 min
Indiana Outpaces Minnesota in Competitive College Basketball Match
Quinnipiac Secures Victory in Basketball Match Against Marist
1 min
Quinnipiac Secures Victory in Basketball Match Against Marist
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Matches and Results
1 min
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Matches and Results
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app