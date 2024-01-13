Quinnipiac Secures Victory in Basketball Match Against Marist

In a dramatic turn of events, the Quinnipiac Bobcats triumphed over the Marist Red Foxes in a high-stakes college basketball game, with a final score of 66-55. Despite trailing at halftime, Quinnipiac managed to turn the tide and clinch the win, marking a significant milestone in their season.

Quinnipiac’s Offensive Prowess

Leading the pack for Quinnipiac was Amarri Tice, who delivered a stellar performance with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and three steals. Matt Balanc and Savion Lewis followed suit, contributing 16 and 13 points respectively, while Paul Otieno added an essential 11 points to the tally.

Quinnipiac’s offensive strength was clearly reflected in their shooting statistics. The team registered 22-51 in field goal shooting and 18-26 in free throws, outpacing Marist’s 19-53 field goals and 12-20 free throws. In the three-point range, Quinnipiac made 4 out of 18 attempts, with Tice and Balanc each sinking two.

Marist’s Struggle

Despite a challenging game, Jadin Collins and Max Allen led Marist’s offense with 13 and 12 points respectively. Collins, in addition to his points, made four steals, while Allen added 11 rebounds and two steals. However, Marist’s shooting performance fell short of Quinnipiac’s, with the Red Foxes only making 5 out of 21 three-point attempts, two of which were by Josh Pascarelli.

The Bigger Picture

This game, witnessed by 1,595 spectators, is a part of the larger narrative of the season. Quinnipiac’s victory improves their overall standing to 11-4 and 3-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play, while Marist now stands at 7-5 overall and 2-1 in MAAC play. The teams continue on their respective journeys, with Quinnipiac facing Siena on the road next Friday, and Marist hosting Rider on Sunday.