en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance

Quinn Finley, the freshman forward at the University of Wisconsin, has made a resounding return to his college hockey team after securing a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Sweden. This victory not only marked the first gold medal for the U.S since 2021, but also showcased Finley’s instrumental role in seven games, as he scored a goal and provided an assist.

Finley’s Stellar Performance

Back with the Badgers, Finley delivered a stellar performance in his first game, scoring a hat trick in the 5-0 victory over Lindenwood. This was his first career hat trick, demonstrating his confidence and prowess on the ice. Beyond his scoring, Finley also made significant contributions to the game, assisting in another goal and displaying effective defensive play. His return to Wisconsin hockey was thus marked by a strong performance that helped secure the Badgers’ position for a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin’s Winning Streak

With Finley’s return, the Badgers have now won their 10th straight game, putting them on a winning streak, one of only five in double digits in the team’s history. This victory has also secured their place close to the top of the PairWise Rankings. Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan contributed to the winning streak with 19 saves, extending his national lead in shutouts with his sixth.

Looking Forward

The third-ranked Badgers are now preparing for their final nonconference series of the season against Lindenwood. After this, the team has a bye week in Big Ten play, which gives Finley valuable time to reintegrate with the squad before the Big Ten season intensifies. Having participated in every game of the first semester and scored seven points for the Badgers, Finley aims to contribute more to the team as the season progresses. The next game in the series is scheduled for Saturday, January 13th at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
The Green Bay Packers’ postseason journey begins with a unique soundtrack, a testament to their starting quarterback, Jordan Love. As the Packers gear up for the playoffs, fans and commentators are curating a special playlist, filled entirely with songs featuring ‘Love’ in the title. A Love-ly Playlist This isn’t just a random collection of love
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
24 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
25 mins ago
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
45 seconds ago
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
8 mins ago
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
20 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
Latest Headlines
World News
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
27 seconds
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
31 seconds
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
45 seconds
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
8 mins
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
14 mins
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
15 mins
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
20 mins
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
21 mins
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
23 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
35 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app