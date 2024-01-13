Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance

Quinn Finley, the freshman forward at the University of Wisconsin, has made a resounding return to his college hockey team after securing a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Sweden. This victory not only marked the first gold medal for the U.S since 2021, but also showcased Finley’s instrumental role in seven games, as he scored a goal and provided an assist.

Finley’s Stellar Performance

Back with the Badgers, Finley delivered a stellar performance in his first game, scoring a hat trick in the 5-0 victory over Lindenwood. This was his first career hat trick, demonstrating his confidence and prowess on the ice. Beyond his scoring, Finley also made significant contributions to the game, assisting in another goal and displaying effective defensive play. His return to Wisconsin hockey was thus marked by a strong performance that helped secure the Badgers’ position for a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin’s Winning Streak

With Finley’s return, the Badgers have now won their 10th straight game, putting them on a winning streak, one of only five in double digits in the team’s history. This victory has also secured their place close to the top of the PairWise Rankings. Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan contributed to the winning streak with 19 saves, extending his national lead in shutouts with his sixth.

Looking Forward

The third-ranked Badgers are now preparing for their final nonconference series of the season against Lindenwood. After this, the team has a bye week in Big Ten play, which gives Finley valuable time to reintegrate with the squad before the Big Ten season intensifies. Having participated in every game of the first semester and scored seven points for the Badgers, Finley aims to contribute more to the team as the season progresses. The next game in the series is scheduled for Saturday, January 13th at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.