Quindarious 'Smoke' Monday Signs with Montreal Alouettes, Transitioning from NFL to CFL

Quindarious 'Smoke' Monday, the lauded American defensive back, has embarked on a fresh journey in his professional football career, transitioning from the National Football League (NFL) to the Canadian Football League (CFL) by signing with the Montreal Alouettes. This shift marks a significant change for Monday, who had remained a free agent since his release from the New Orleans Saints in August 2023, following a season-long placement on injured reserve due to a torn ACL incurred during training camp.

A Fresh Start with the Alouettes

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Monday, at 23 years old, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive athletic background from his stint at Auburn University where he played 48 games. His stats while at Auburn make for an impressive read: 105 total tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, eight pass knockdowns, and a forced fumble. Now, standing at six-foot-two and weighing 207 pounds, Monday's signing with the Alouettes signals a new chapter in his professional football career.

From the NFL to the CFL

Monday's journey from the NFL to the CFL has been marked by both challenge and opportunity. Having initially gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Monday joined the New Orleans Saints but faced a major setback with a torn ACL. Despite this hurdle, Monday maintained his resilience, and after a workout with the Green Bay Packers in October 2023, he remained on the radar of professional teams.

A Bright Future Ahead

Monday's signing with the Montreal Alouettes marks a promising new phase in his career. His record, his resilience, and his raw talent make him a promising addition to the Alouettes' roster. Monday's journey serves as an inspiring tale of perseverance for aspiring footballers everywhere, highlighting the importance of resilience in the face of setbacks.