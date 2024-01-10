Quincy Triumphs Over Mendon, Tekonsha Stumbles Against Pittsford

In the adrenaline-laden realm of varsity basketball, a riveting game unfolded as Quincy clashed against Mendon in a non-conference face-off. The game commenced with both teams showcasing prowess from the three-point line. However, Quincy, demonstrating commendable team dynamics, managed to gain the upper hand by halftime with a lead of 28-23.

Key Players Steer Quincy to Victory

The second half of the game proved to be equally fierce. Quincy’s players, including Alex Barry, Ryan Kempter, Grant Carter, and Corey Turner, stepped up, delivering critical plays that bolstered their team’s lead. Grant Carter emerged as the standout player for Quincy, making a significant contribution of 19 points and four rebounds. The team’s exemplary free throw shooting and balanced contributions from all players ultimately led them to a 56-46 triumph, improving their season record to 6-4.

Quincy JV Overwhelms Mendon

In the junior varsity (JV) game, Quincy demonstrated a similar zeal for victory. They outperformed Mendon with a decisive 54-12 win. The first half was particularly dominant for Quincy, with Mendon managing to score a paltry two points. Leading the JV team was Carson Haylett, who put up a commendable 10 points and five rebounds.

Tekonsha Girls’ Streak Ends Against Pittsford

In a parallel narrative, the Tekonsha Indian girls’ basketball team could not sustain their winning streak against a formidable Pittsford team. Pittsford’s robust defense played a pivotal role, keeping Tekonsha scoreless in the first quarter and maintaining an insurmountable lead throughout the game. Tekonsha’s Hailey Owens led her team with six points, but it was not enough to overcome Pittsford’s determined defense. The loss brought Tekonsha’s overall record to 2-5.