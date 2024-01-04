en English
Sports

Quenton Nelson: Colts’ Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
With a track record of unwavering performance, Colts’ left guard Quenton Nelson has solidified his sixth Pro Bowl selection, marking an exclusive achievement in the history of the franchise. The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl, set to take place in Orlando, Florida, will welcome Nelson as the solitary representative from the Colts in the starting lineup. His consistent excellence in both pass protection and run blocking has granted him this well-deserved recognition.

Nelson’s Outstanding Performance

Nelson, since his debut in the NFL, has showcased an exceptional skill set that has continually elevated the Colts’ offensive line performance. Overcoming challenges and injuries, he has been instrumental in helping the team rebound from a less than stellar 2022 season. His Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 79.6 attests to his prowess, ranking him as the third-most efficient pass-blocking guard in the NFL. This selection also makes Nelson the first player in Colts’ history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons.

Alternates from The Colts

While Nelson is the only Colts player named as a starter, four other Colts have been listed as alternates. These include DeForest Buckner (defensive tackle), Michael Pittman Jr. (wide receiver), Ryan Kelly (center), and Zaire Franklin (linebacker). Notably, Franklin’s leadership in tackles in the NFL and Buckner’s influential role in the Colts’ defense have led to questions about their non-selection as starters.

Pittman Jr.’s career-high performance in receptions and yardage places him high among AFC wideouts. Despite missing several games, Kelly’s resilience and skills, particularly in pass protection, are commendable. These alternates could potentially join the Pro Bowl starting squad if current selections withdraw due to injuries or Super Bowl commitments.

The Pro Bowl Games

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon, will adopt a new format spotlighting flag football, promising an exciting contest. It will feature players from eight NFL teams, with the rosters voted on by fans, players, and coaches. The event, stretching over Feb. 1 and 4, will also host an annual NFL FLAG tournament, skill competitions, and culminate in a flag football contest.

As it stands, with the Pro Bowl Games on the horizon, Quenton Nelson stands tall as the sole Colts player confirmed to start, a testament to his relentless excellence and commitment to the game.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

