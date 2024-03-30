Queensland Skateboarding Teens Aim to Shatter 68-Year-Old Australian Olympic Record in Paris

Australia's Olympic history is on the verge of being rewritten by two teenage skateboarding sensations from Queensland. Arisa Trew and Chloe Covell are focused on breaking the longstanding record of Sandra Morgan-Beavis, who became Australia's youngest Olympic medalist in 1956 at just 14 years old. With their sights set on the Paris Olympic Games, these young athletes represent a new generation of competitors bringing fresh energy and groundbreaking talent to the global stage.

Dreams on Wheels: From Inspiration to Aspiration

For Arisa Trew, the journey to Olympic ambition was sparked by watching skateboarding's debut at the 2021 Olympic Games. This moment transformed her from an enthusiast to a determined athlete, aiming not just to participate but to excel on the world's biggest sporting stage. Similarly, Chloe Covell found her passion for skateboarding at a young age, with the dream of Olympic glory now tantalizingly within reach. Both athletes have been inspired by pioneers in their sport and are now poised to inspire others.

Riding High: Training, Rankings, and Qualifications

Currently, Trew is ranked 11th in the world and is preparing for crucial competitions that could secure her spot among the top 20 park skaters qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Her coach, Trevor Ward, expressed confidence in her prospects, highlighting her groundbreaking achievements, including being the first female to land a "720" at the X-Games. Covell, competing in the street event, is also in a strong position, ranked fourth in the qualifying standings, and shares the same lofty aspirations for Olympic success.

Breaking Boundaries: Youth in Olympic Skateboarding

The trend of younger athletes making their mark in skateboarding has been noted by coaches and former professionals like Ward, who attributes their rapid advancement to a combination of fearless ambition and the influence of digital media. The inclusion of skateboarding in the Olympics has not only increased participation but has also provided a platform for young talents like