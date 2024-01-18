Queensland Premier Calls for Review of Pre-Approved Olympic Infrastructure

The Queensland Premier, Steven Miles, has raised eyebrows by calling for an infrastructure review for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, a venture he previously endorsed. This move includes the $2.7 billion redevelopment of Brisbane’s Gabba stadium, a project that is now under scrutiny. The sudden shift of stance is not only perplexing but also draws comparisons to a classic ‘Monty Python’ or ‘Yes Minister’ scenario, where leaders review the very projects they sanctioned.

Reviewing Pre-Approved Projects

This 60-day Olympic infrastructure review, led by former Brisbane lord mayor Graham Quirk, aims to identify better value-for-money options and assess other proposed Olympic venues, including the $2.5 billion Brisbane Arena. The review’s primary goal is to ensure that the Brisbane Games unite Queenslanders and leave a substantial legacy. An independent team of advisors is conducting the review and considering additional investment criteria for Olympic Stadia.

Delay in Redevelopment and Rising Costs

The decision to halt the redevelopment of the Gabba stadium comes amidst concerns over escalating costs for improving Brisbane’s stadiums ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games. The review will focus on major sporting venues, not minor, temporary ones, aiming to ensure affordability and a lasting legacy for Brisbane, Queensland, and the entirety of Australia.

Transport Upgrade a Priority

Apart from the infrastructural developments, the Olympic boss John Coats has underlined the dire need to upgrade the transport system for the Olympic Games. Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has also emphasized the importance of transport, connectivity, cultural opportunities, and tourism as other areas of focus. The necessity of these improvements becomes even more critical as the Games’ smooth conduct could be at risk without them.

It’s evident that while the examination of the value derived from upgrading major sports venues is important, this review has sparked a debate. Sky News contributor Joe Hildebrand has questioned whether there’s an inherent bias against sports infrastructure projects, which are often used as vote-winning initiatives but are later disregarded. The review is set to conclude on March 18, with the findings to be presented to the Minister for State Development and Infrastructure, Grace Grace.