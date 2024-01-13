Queen’s University Women’s Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title

In the realm of sports, where every second counts, Queen’s University’s women’s hockey team has emerged as a fierce contender in the Legacy Ulster Women’s Premier League. The team has taken a significant stride towards securing the league title following a pivotal 2-1 victory over Ards. This triumph has extended their lead to a formidable eight points over the second-place team, with a mere four games remaining in the current season.

From Behind to Ahead

Ards initially seized the lead with a stunning goal by Frankie Brown. However, Queen’s University retaliated in the second half, turning the tables with impressive goals from Alyssa Jebb, the league’s top scorer, and Jenna McCarlie. The team’s remarkable comeback not only signified their resilience but also cements their position at the forefront of the league.

League Highlights

In other league encounters, Banbridge bolstered their chances of remaining in the league with a decisive 3-1 win against Ballymoney. Simultaneously, Lurgan’s narrow 1-0 victory over Belfast Harlequins catapulted them to the third spot in the league standings. These results reflect the intense competition and ever-evolving dynamics of the Legacy Ulster Women’s Premier League.

Denman Shield Competition

Parallel to the league, the Denman Shield competition witnessed Pegasus and Lisnagarvey ladies emerge as group victors after overpowering Portadown and Omagh, respectively. Pegasus clinched their spot with a 4-2 win, while Lisnagarvey ladies dominated Omagh with a clean 6-0 victory, propelling them to the next round of the competition. Both teams demonstrated exceptional performance in the 2023/24 campaign, with Pegasus overcoming Ulster Elks in their first group game and Lisnagarvey outclassing their local rivals Banbridge 2-0.

The thrilling outcomes and the sheer will displayed by all teams are a testament to the spirit of the game, proving once again that in sports, the only certainty is uncertainty.