Queen's Athletic Skating Oval Opens Amid Late Cold Temperatures

Amid the frosty embrace of winter, the city has unfurled the doors to the Queen's Athletic Skating Oval for the public. Located at 30 Cypress Street, the outdoor skating rink will be accessible for the season, commencing January 16, 2024. The operational hours have been bracketed between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Activities and Reservations

While the oval is a hub of winter fun, activities such as hockey, ringette, and shinny have been prohibited to ensure safety and order. Nonetheless, the city encourages schools and community groups to partake in the winter delight by making reservations. They can secure their slots by making a simple call to 311.

Weather-Dependent Operations

Although the joy of skating is on the horizon, it is tethered to the whims of winter. The city has expressed that the operational hours may oscillate without prior notice, owing to capricious temperature fluctuations. The city's dedicated website for outdoor rinks will be the beacon for updates amidst the wavering weather.

Safety Measures and Future Plans

Skating on thin ice is not just a metaphor here. The city mandates a minimum of two inches of ice thickness for the skating surface to ensure safety. Typically, the Queen's Athletic Skating Oval heralds the winter from mid-December to early January and bids adieu in March when conditions turn unfavorable for skating. The city is also lining up the opening of Ramsey Lake Skating Path for the public on February 17, promising more icy escapades.