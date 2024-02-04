Queen Mary's School Students Triumph in NSEA County Equestrian Qualifiers

Queen Mary's School, situated near Thirsk, is basking in the glory of an extraordinary achievement in equestrian competitions during the NSEA County Qualifiers held at Northallerton. The students' remarkable triumph was underscored by the fact that every team or individual from the school clinched first place in the classes they contested.

Unrivalled Success

The luminous performance was exemplified by the team of Ella, Peggy, Sophie, and Pippa. They not only earned a coveted ticket to Royal Windsor but also qualified for the county championship at Hickstead in May. Ella stood out with three additional awards, including the spot of the individual county champion and the Hickstead Elite ticket for Yorkshire in the 90cm and 100cm categories.

Individual Triumphs

The 80cm Eggbut team, constituting Isabel, Lily, Pippa, and Peggy, achieved the Hickstead ticket for the county. Moreover, Isabel claimed the top spot for Yorkshire in the 70cm and 80cm individual county championship. Venetia stole the limelight with a first-place finish in the 60cm individual and second in the 70cm individual events. Meanwhile, Willa, with her third-place finish in the 60cm category, qualified for the Grass Roots regional championship.

Team Efforts Shine

Other teams from Queen Mary's School also showcased commendable performances. The 70cm Snaffle and 80cm Grackle teams finished second and third respectively. The equestrian center manager lauded the students for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the sport.

The school's Head, Carole Cameron, expressed immense pride in their equestrian prodigies, acknowledging that their success was a reflection of their passion, talent, and relentless hard work. She further expressed hope that this achievement would inspire others in the school to reach for the stars.