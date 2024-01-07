Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus Flips Commitment to Washington State

In a surprising turn of events, Zevi Eckhaus, a transfer quarterback who had initially committed to Jacksonville State football, has shifted his allegiance to Washington State, as revealed through social media. The announcement has sparked considerable interest in the football community, given Eckhaus’s noteworthy performance in his senior season at Bryant, and the impressive tally of 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns. His career statistics are equally remarkable, boasting 8,513 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Eckhaus’s Past Performance and Future Prospects

The California native, who was honored as the Los Angeles Times back of the year, had previously been pursued by Akron, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Buffalo. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Eckhaus has one year of eligibility left and his decision to choose Washington State over Jacksonville State has caught the attention of many.

Rich Rodriguez’s Remarks and Allegations

Jacksonville State’s football coach, Rich Rodriguez, had previously praised Eckhaus on Early Signing Day, acknowledging his accuracy, intelligence, and athletic prowess. Rodriguez also hinted at potential roster tampering. He stressed the significance of recruiting a mature and experienced quarterback like Eckhaus, especially in light of the departure of Zion Webb. The transfer to Jacksonville State, however, was not finalized, as the school’s term had not started at the time of the announcement.

Washington State Welcomes Eckhaus

Washington State’s confirmation of Eckhaus’s signing indicates that he will be donning the Cougars’ jersey instead. This move, which has come as a surprise to many, signifies a promising step forward for Washington State as they acquire a player of Eckhaus’s caliber. His past performance and potential make him a valuable addition to the team, and it will be interesting to see how this decision influences the dynamics of the forthcoming season.