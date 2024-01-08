en English
Australia

Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International

World No.75 and Russian qualifier, Anna Kalinskaya, sent tremors through the Adelaide International tennis tournament, conquering former French Open champion and world No.10, Barbora Krejcikova. The closely contested three-set match ended with scores of 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, marking a significant comeback for Kalinskaya, who has recently grappled with a challenging period of injuries.

Numbers Tell the Story

The match saw Krejcikova committing 52 unforced errors as opposed to Kalinskaya’s 28. Despite Krejcikova’s 46 winners, she was unable to turn the tide in her favor. Kalinskaya, on the other hand, made the best of her opportunity, securing a victory on her third match point.

Other Noteworthy Matches

In another first-round match, world No.11 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil succumbed to a straight-sets defeat against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with scores reading 6-3, 6-4. This upset comes as a significant setback to Haddad Maia’s preparation for the imminent Australian Open. Pavlyuchenkova, now ranking No.60, is set to play against the winner of the match between qualifier Katerina Siniakova and wildcard Karolina Pliskova.

Highlights and Anticipation

The tournament also saw Cristina Bucsa advancing to face top seed Elena Rybakina, Ana Bogdan overpowering Katie Boulter, and Marta Kostyuk triumphing over Anhelina Kalinina. In the coming days, the tournament is expected to see heightened action with Paula Badosa set to lock horns with Bernarda Pera. The victor will face off against world No.5 Jessica Pegula in the ensuing round, promising an exhilarating tennis spectacle for fans worldwide.

Australia Sports Tennis
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

