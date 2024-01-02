Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023

Africa’s top table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, will go head-to-head with Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the first round of the imminent WTT Finals Men Doha 2023. Set to commence on January 3 at the Lusail Sports Arena, the high-stakes tournament symbolizes the finale of the WTT Series 2023, boasting a substantial prize pool of $340,000 and critical ranking points.

Underdog Aruna Eyes Victory Over Calderano

Despite his history of losing to the world No. 4 Calderano, Aruna is determined to turn the tables in the upcoming match. The Nigerian player, the only African to have made it to the WTT Finals since its inception, is eager to surpass his 2021 performance when he reached the quarterfinals. Aruna’s goal is not just to secure a win but to amass ranking points that would fortify his position in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying tournament.

WTT Finals Features World’s Top Players

Besides the Aruna-Calderano faceoff, the WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 will showcase other high-ranking players, including world No. 1 Fan Zhendong from China. Zhendong, the victor of the 2021 event and three WTT Series titles in 2023, is set to play against Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic in his opening match. With a 2-0 head-to-head record against Jorgic, Zhendong’s match is another key event to look forward to.

Top Seed Zhendong Poised for Victory

Zhendong’s presence in the tournament as the top seed sets up the possibility of a semi-final collision with Ma Long, World No. 3 veteran from China. Other potential highlights include a meeting between two-time WTT Finals runner-up, Japanese player Tomokazu Harimoto and German star Dimitrij Ovtcharov, and a maiden meeting between the defending champion, World No. 2 Wang Chuqin of China, and 2023’s breakout star, 17-year-old Felix Lebrun from France.

In keeping with its global appeal, the tournament offers tickets ranging from $15 for single-day access to $100 for a season ticket covering all three days of the professional tour finals. As the event unfolds, the world will be watching to see if underdogs like Aruna can create upsets and how the table tennis titans fare in their opening matches.