QPR’s Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement

Head coach of Queens Park Rangers (QPR), Marti Cifuentes, has openly recognized the team’s defensive frailties, specifically in defending set pieces, as a critical area for improvement. This admission follows a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City, in which QPR conceded two goals from corner kicks, further cementing their precarious position in the relegation zone.

Struggling QPR Seeks Improvement

Despite an initially promising start under Cifuentes’ stewardship, QPR has failed to secure a victory in their last six matches. The last triumph, against Hull on December 9, seems a distant memory as the team grapples with their current form. The packed schedule over the holiday period has limited training opportunities, however, the less hectic fixture list in January offers a chance for Cifuentes to drill his team more rigorously on set piece defense – a facet of the game where his teams have historically excelled.

Set Pieces and Injuries Challenge QPR

Beyond the issue of set pieces, QPR also wrestles with injuries to key players, further complicating their struggle. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, both crucial components of the team, missed the recent game against Cardiff due to hamstring issues sustained in their previous match against Ipswich. The team also suffers from the absence of Jack Colback and Stevie Cook, adding to the mounting challenges faced by the beleaguered team.

Coach Cifuentes Takes Responsibility

Cifuentes has taken responsibility for the team’s performance, highlighting the paramount importance of improving set piece defense to garner the much-needed points in the remainder of the season. The coaching staff and players will need to band together and address these issues head-on if they are to change their fortunes and avoid relegation.