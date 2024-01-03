Qatar’s Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth

Qatar, an oil-rich nation, is set to witness a resurgence in its real GDP growth, propelled by substantial investment and surges in both public and private consumption in non-oil sectors. This economic revival comes after a slowdown in 2023 when real GDP growth dipped to a mere 1% mainly due to weaker non-oil activity.

Non-oil sector Boosts Qatar’s Economy

As per Fitch Solutions, the expansion of various industries is a critical element enabling Qatar to achieve a projected rebound of 2%. This recovery is further bolstered by an increase in hydrocarbon production. Notably, the non-oil sector, significantly boosted by the major sporting events hosted by Qatar in the previous year including a top-tier football tournament, is predicted to be the primary growth driver.

Future Prospects for Non-oil Activity

Improvements in the non-oil sector are expected due to fading negative effects from 2022. Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Football Cup and the World Aquatics Championships in early 2024. These events are anticipated to generate double-digit year-over-year growth in non-oil activity in the first quarter, thanks to increased tourism and service exports.

Government’s Infrastructure Investment

Furthermore, the government’s investment in infrastructure, including $19.2 billion worth of projects in electricity, water networks, healthcare, and more, is likely to help reverse the decline in the construction sector, which saw a 7.5 percent contraction in the first half of 2023. With lower borrowing costs and high energy prices, increased fixed investment and government consumption are predicted to contribute to more robust year-over-year growth.