Business

Qatar’s Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth

Qatar, an oil-rich nation, is set to witness a resurgence in its real GDP growth, propelled by substantial investment and surges in both public and private consumption in non-oil sectors. This economic revival comes after a slowdown in 2023 when real GDP growth dipped to a mere 1% mainly due to weaker non-oil activity.

Non-oil sector Boosts Qatar’s Economy

As per Fitch Solutions, the expansion of various industries is a critical element enabling Qatar to achieve a projected rebound of 2%. This recovery is further bolstered by an increase in hydrocarbon production. Notably, the non-oil sector, significantly boosted by the major sporting events hosted by Qatar in the previous year including a top-tier football tournament, is predicted to be the primary growth driver.

Future Prospects for Non-oil Activity

Improvements in the non-oil sector are expected due to fading negative effects from 2022. Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Football Cup and the World Aquatics Championships in early 2024. These events are anticipated to generate double-digit year-over-year growth in non-oil activity in the first quarter, thanks to increased tourism and service exports.

Government’s Infrastructure Investment

Furthermore, the government’s investment in infrastructure, including $19.2 billion worth of projects in electricity, water networks, healthcare, and more, is likely to help reverse the decline in the construction sector, which saw a 7.5 percent contraction in the first half of 2023. With lower borrowing costs and high energy prices, increased fixed investment and government consumption are predicted to contribute to more robust year-over-year growth.

Business Economy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

