Qatari Para Athlete Ali Radi Arshid Joins Global Team Toyota Athletes

Ali Radi Arshid, Qatari para athlete and embodiment of determination, has stepped into a new spotlight as he joins the Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) program. The official dealer for Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM), announced this partnership, reiterating their commitment to supporting athletes who exemplify core values such as challenge, continuous development, and teamwork.

Arshid's Triumph over Adversity

Arshid, who competes in the T34 classification for the 100m, 400m, and 800m races, has an impressive track record that includes a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Paralympics in Beijing. Despite living with cerebral palsy, his best performances boast a time of 15.60 seconds in the 100m race, 52.20 seconds in the 400m race, and 1 minute 45.12 seconds in the 800m race. Arshid's achievements are a testament to his resolve and a beacon for athletes around the world.

'Start Your Impossible': A Vision Manifested

Toyota Motor Corporation's GTTA program, initiated in Japan, aims to support 'athletes of determination', a goal that resonates with AAM's vision. This partnership is an extension of their commitment to promoting the spirit of empowerment, inspiring individuals to meet challenges, pursue dreams, and leave a positive impact on the world. The ethos 'Start Your Impossible' is personified by athletes like Arshid.

A Commitment to Excellence and Social Contribution

Abdulghani Nasser al-Abdulghani, AAM's CEO, expressed pride in Arshid's accomplishments and his embodiment of the 'Start Your Impossible' ethos. The Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) too, praised AAM's commitment to social contribution and their support towards athletes' pursuit of excellence. This partnership is a testament to the power of inclusivity in sports and the spirit of competition.