Qatar

Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System

In the pulsating heart of football, a 23-year-old Qatari innovator, Mohammed Ahmed Al Qassabi, is tapping into the potential of nanotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI) to redefine the game’s officiating and analysis. Sparked by an unjust offside call in a crucial match, Mohammed has developed a smart system labelled OPAS (Offside & Performance Analysis System) that promises improved accuracy and comprehensive player performance analysis.

OPAS: Revamping Football Analytics

OPAS is no ordinary football system; it’s a revolutionary approach, integrating the finesse of nanotechnology with the precision of AI. It is designed to provide real-time data on player positions, enhancing referees’ ability to make accurate offside calls. But it doesn’t stop there. The system extends its functionality to analyze player performance and predict potential injuries, a feature that could significantly alter strategies and player management in football.

From Idea to Innovation

Mohammed’s journey from player to innovator is as intriguing as his invention. Having played for the Al Arabi club for over a decade, his understanding of the game’s intricacies and the frustration of losing a match due to a wrongful offside call sparked the idea for OPAS. The Qatar Scientific Club backed his innovative idea, providing him with the necessary support to transform his vision into reality.

Award-winning Innovation

OPAS was not only hailed as a breakthrough in football analytics, but it also earned Mohammed international recognition. He bagged multiple awards at the 2023 Seoul International Invention Fair, including a platinum medal for Scientific Excellence from the Amir of Qatar. However, the real test for OPAS lies ahead, as it awaits FIFA’s approval for use in official games.

The young Qatari innovator’s success story serves as an inspiration to many, underscoring his belief in fostering youth innovation through local competitions with financial incentives. Mohammed’s journey and the creation of OPAS, thus, represent a significant stride for Qatar in the realms of technology and sports.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

