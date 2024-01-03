Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024

In an unprecedented move, Qatar is set to host the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024. This marks the first time the global event will grace the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Spanning from February 2 to 18, the championships are already being counted down, eagerly anticipated worldwide.

A Gathering of Aquatic Excellence

Approximately 2600 athletes from 197 countries will plunge into competition across six disciplines: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. A total of 75 medal events will showcase the best of international aquatic sports, making Doha the epicenter of a thrilling sporting spectacle.

Venues and Preparations

The championships will be held at three key venues: the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and Old Doha Port. Known for their world-class facilities, these venues are primed to host the globe’s finest aquatic athletes. Additionally, Qatar will host the Second Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships from January 10 to 15, serving as a preparatory event for the main championships.

Local Organizing Committee’s Assurance

Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, the General Director of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), has assured that Qatar is prepared to deliver a successful edition of the championships. The LOC is also offering volunteering opportunities, providing a unique chance for individuals to closely engage with this prestigious event.

A Gateway to Paris 2024

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam has expressed his excitement for the championships, which also serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. After the World Aquatics Championships, the stage will be set for the World Aquatics Masters Championships from February 23 to March 3, hosting around 3000 athletes.