en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024

In an unprecedented move, Qatar is set to host the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024. This marks the first time the global event will grace the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Spanning from February 2 to 18, the championships are already being counted down, eagerly anticipated worldwide.

A Gathering of Aquatic Excellence

Approximately 2600 athletes from 197 countries will plunge into competition across six disciplines: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and open water swimming. A total of 75 medal events will showcase the best of international aquatic sports, making Doha the epicenter of a thrilling sporting spectacle.

Venues and Preparations

The championships will be held at three key venues: the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and Old Doha Port. Known for their world-class facilities, these venues are primed to host the globe’s finest aquatic athletes. Additionally, Qatar will host the Second Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships from January 10 to 15, serving as a preparatory event for the main championships.

Local Organizing Committee’s Assurance

Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, the General Director of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), has assured that Qatar is prepared to deliver a successful edition of the championships. The LOC is also offering volunteering opportunities, providing a unique chance for individuals to closely engage with this prestigious event.

A Gateway to Paris 2024

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam has expressed his excitement for the championships, which also serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. After the World Aquatics Championships, the stage will be set for the World Aquatics Masters Championships from February 23 to March 3, hosting around 3000 athletes.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Valencia’s 20-year-old midfield dynamo, Javi Guerra, signaling a strategic move in their recruitment plans. Spanish reporter Matteo Moretto detailed that United’s scouts have been diligently tracking Guerra amid the season, attending his games, and relaying extremely positive feedback. The young talent fits the player profile sought by potential Head of
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins ago
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
3 mins ago
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
1 min ago
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins ago
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins ago
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Latest Headlines
World News
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
11 seconds
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
16 seconds
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
1 min
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
1 min
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
1 min
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
2 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
42 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app