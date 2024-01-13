Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023

As the dawn of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 breaks, the air in Qatar is charged with anticipation, particularly palpable in its heart – the capital city of Doha. The country, still riding high on the momentum of the World Cup 2022, is gearing up once again to play the grand host. The historic Souq Waqif market, a hotspot for tourists during the World Cup, is bustling with an eclectic mix of football fans, each drawn to the magnet of their passion – football.

The Fan Fervor

From Syrian fan Hazam Batan, who returned to Qatar after his World Cup experience, to the Lebanese supporters confidently placing their bets on a Saudi Arabian victory, the market is a melting pot of cultures united by their love for football. Every corner echoes with the chatter of predictions and discussions about the tournament, underlining the enduring impact of major football events on tourism in Qatar.

The Teams in the Spotlight

The Asian Cup may not boast the same star power as the World Cup, but the enthusiasm of local football enthusiasts is undiminished. The spotlight is particularly focused on the Palestinian team. Amidst the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, the team is more than just a participant; it is a beacon of hope and solidarity. Their matches are eagerly awaited, with fans ready to rally behind them as they step onto the pitch.

Anticipation and Expectations

The cup marks the third time Qatar is hosting the tournament, stepped in as the host following China’s withdrawal due to its COVID-19 policies. Despite the absence of the electrifying atmosphere of the World Cup, the Asian Cup is expected to draw a significant crowd. The large Arab expatriate community, including fans from Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, are expected to turn out in droves. Indian fans, who showed their support for various teams during the World Cup, are now rallying behind their own national team. Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, and Iran are expected to be strong contenders, with Saudi Arabia holding a morale high after their victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

As the tournament nears, the ticket sales suggest high expectations for match attendance. The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is shaping up to be an event to remember, a testament to the enduring love for football in Qatar and beyond. The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his happiness at Qatar hosting the event, welcoming all the participating teams and wishing them luck, thereby underscoring the country’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for all football fans.