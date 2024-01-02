en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund

In a transformative move for Egyptian football, Pyramids Football Club (Pyramids FC), a leading Cairo-based team, has announced a multi-year commercial partnership with the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund (ADQ). This strategic alliance is intended to foster community initiatives, expand social responsibility programs, and promote the development of football at various levels, ranging from youth and junior teams to women’s teams.

Unveiling a New Chapter in Egyptian Football

The announcement was made by Mamdouh Eid, the CEO of Pyramids FC. Eid communicated a sense of optimism about the partnership, seeing it as the dawn of a new era for the club. He emphasized that this sponsorship heralds the start of a novel chapter for the club, one that is anticipated to propel the club towards greater heights and aid in realizing its long-term objectives and ambitions.

ADQ: The New Official Partner of Pyramids FC

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, is now the official partner of Pyramids FC. The club competes in the Egyptian Premier League and CAF Champions League. This sponsorship agreement is set to solidify Pyramids FC’s standing in the league and boost their performance in the Champions League.

Strengthening the Foundation for a Brighter Future

This strategic alliance, beyond serving as a significant commercial boost, aims to strengthen the club’s foundation and ensure its growth in various facets of the sport. It signals a brighter future for the club, its players, and Egyptian football as a whole, potentially setting a new standard for sports partnerships in the region. With this partnership, Pyramids FC has not only secured a robust financial backing but also a strong ally in their journey towards football excellence.

0
Egypt Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maire Tecnimont to Kickstart $300M Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate Plant for KIMA

By Hadeel Hashem

Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Current Account Deficit Soars to $2.81 billion in Q3 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

GUPCO Begins Operations at North Safa Oil Field: A Significant Leap for Egypt's Energy Sector

By Hadeel Hashem

GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Mid ...
@Business · 30 mins
GUPCO Commences Production at North Safa Oil Field Amid Escalating Mid ...
heart comment 0
Egypt’s Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership

By Hadeel Hashem

Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership
Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism
Egypt Strives to Become a Leading Destination for Yacht Tourism

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Strives to Become a Leading Destination for Yacht Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
16 seconds
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
27 seconds
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
30 seconds
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
30 seconds
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
31 seconds
Blackhawks' Players Show National Pride in IIHF World Junior Championship
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
43 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
57 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
1 min
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app