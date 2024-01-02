Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund

In a transformative move for Egyptian football, Pyramids Football Club (Pyramids FC), a leading Cairo-based team, has announced a multi-year commercial partnership with the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund (ADQ). This strategic alliance is intended to foster community initiatives, expand social responsibility programs, and promote the development of football at various levels, ranging from youth and junior teams to women’s teams.

Unveiling a New Chapter in Egyptian Football

The announcement was made by Mamdouh Eid, the CEO of Pyramids FC. Eid communicated a sense of optimism about the partnership, seeing it as the dawn of a new era for the club. He emphasized that this sponsorship heralds the start of a novel chapter for the club, one that is anticipated to propel the club towards greater heights and aid in realizing its long-term objectives and ambitions.

ADQ: The New Official Partner of Pyramids FC

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, is now the official partner of Pyramids FC. The club competes in the Egyptian Premier League and CAF Champions League. This sponsorship agreement is set to solidify Pyramids FC’s standing in the league and boost their performance in the Champions League.

Strengthening the Foundation for a Brighter Future

This strategic alliance, beyond serving as a significant commercial boost, aims to strengthen the club’s foundation and ensure its growth in various facets of the sport. It signals a brighter future for the club, its players, and Egyptian football as a whole, potentially setting a new standard for sports partnerships in the region. With this partnership, Pyramids FC has not only secured a robust financial backing but also a strong ally in their journey towards football excellence.